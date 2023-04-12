BreakingNews
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
X

Home sales warming up, but chill lingers from higher rates

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Home sales jumped as they usually do in March, but were still much lower than a year ago, held back by higher interest rates and a shortage of homes for sale.

In the 12 counties centered on Atlanta, 5,525 homes were sold last month, an increase of 33% from February, but about 20% fewer than the same month a year ago, according to Georgia Multiple Listing Service.

“We are going into the active season,” said John Ryan, chief marketing officer for Georgia MLS. “But you throw in interest rates and you throw in uncertainty about the economic situation that we are in and there are some headwinds.”

Inventory — the number of homes listed for sale — is 78% higher than it was a year ago. But that represents only two months of sales, which is far below the ratio in a balanced market in which sellers and buyers have roughly equal bargaining power, Ryan said.

The rise of interest rates over the past year has crimped the buying power of any purchaser who cannot pay cash and has also persuaded many homeowners not to sell, since it would mean moving to a higher rate in their next home.

Those rates — while not set by the Federal Reserve — do respond to changes in the Fed’s base rate, which has been climbing for 16 months.

Higher rates are meant to curb inflation by slowing the economy. However, the apparent ebbing of inflation and some signs of a weakening labor market could mean an end to the interest rate hikes.

Some experts say mortgage rates have peaked.

“If interest rates have peaked, that would be very good,” Ryan said. “If there is a narrative with interest rates down and more inventory coming on to the market, we would see a more active market.”

The median sales price of a home sold in the 12 core counties of metro Atlanta last month was $375,980.

The overall market has already seen modest improvement, said Reponzell Morris, associate broker at Re/Max Around Atlanta. “A year ago it was very challenging with so many people in the marketplace and inventory so low.”

Yet the better balance between supply and demand is the result of fewer buyers as well as more sellers, she said. “There’s new construction, new homes. But with interest rates higher, some people have been disqualified from getting a mortgage.”

Metro Atlanta housing, March snapshot

Median price: $375,980

Number of sales: 5,525

Number of listings: 9,485

Metro Atlanta housing, March compared to a year earlier

Sales price: -0.8%

Number of sales: -19.7%

Number of listings: +78.9%

Metro Atlanta housing, March compared to February

Sales price: +0.9%

Number of sales: +33.4%

Number of listings: -1.0%

Average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate

Pre-pandemic high: 18.63% (Oct. 9, 1981)

Pre-pandemic low: 3.23% (April 11, 2013)

Last year’s peak: 7.08% (Nov. 10, 2022)

Recent peak: 6.73% (March 9, 2023)

Current: 6.2% (April 6)

Source: Georgia Multiple Listing Service, Freddie Mac, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

________________________________

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
20m ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
20m ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC Exclusive: Norfolk Southern CEO grapples with fallout of Ohio crash
Restarting a giant Easter egg tradition in rural North Georgia
$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
10h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top