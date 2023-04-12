Home sales warming up, but chill lingers from higher rates

Those rates — while not set by the Federal Reserve — do respond to changes in the Fed’s base rate, which has been climbing for 16 months.

Higher rates are meant to curb inflation by slowing the economy. However, the apparent ebbing of inflation and some signs of a weakening labor market could mean an end to the interest rate hikes.

Some experts say mortgage rates have peaked.

“If interest rates have peaked, that would be very good,” Ryan said. “If there is a narrative with interest rates down and more inventory coming on to the market, we would see a more active market.”

The median sales price of a home sold in the 12 core counties of metro Atlanta last month was $375,980.

The overall market has already seen modest improvement, said Reponzell Morris, associate broker at Re/Max Around Atlanta. “A year ago it was very challenging with so many people in the marketplace and inventory so low.”

Yet the better balance between supply and demand is the result of fewer buyers as well as more sellers, she said. “There’s new construction, new homes. But with interest rates higher, some people have been disqualified from getting a mortgage.”

Metro Atlanta housing, March snapshot

Median price: $375,980

Number of sales: 5,525

Number of listings: 9,485

Metro Atlanta housing, March compared to a year earlier

Sales price: -0.8%

Number of sales: -19.7%

Number of listings: +78.9%

Metro Atlanta housing, March compared to February

Sales price: +0.9%

Number of sales: +33.4%

Number of listings: -1.0%

Average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate

Pre-pandemic high: 18.63% (Oct. 9, 1981)

Pre-pandemic low: 3.23% (April 11, 2013)

Last year’s peak: 7.08% (Nov. 10, 2022)

Recent peak: 6.73% (March 9, 2023)

Current: 6.2% (April 6)

Source: Georgia Multiple Listing Service, Freddie Mac, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

________________________________