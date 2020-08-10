HelloFresh to hire 750 for Newnan facility

The company has already begun accepting applications for the Newnan location on its corporate website. It will begin shipping from the Newnan location before year’s end, according to an emailed statement from Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh’s U.S. operations. HelloFresh and state officials declined to disclose the value of the company’s investment in the project.

The new facility could help a county where unemployment has been slightly higher than the rest of the state. Coweta County’s unemployment rate was 8% in June with 5,790 people out of work and looking for a job, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The statewide rate was 7.6%.