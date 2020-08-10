HelloFresh to hire 750 for Newnan facility

The meal delivery kit provider HelloFresh plans to hire 750 workers for a distribution facility near Newnan.
The German company will renovate an existing 209,000 square-foot facility located near a PetSmart distribution center. HelloFresh will hire workers to handle meal distribution and assembly responsibilities, and management positions, state officials said Monday.
HelloFresh is one of several players in the business of home delivery of boxes that contain ingredients and instructions for making meals. Rival Home Chef opened a packaging and distribution center in Lithonia in 2017.
The company has already begun accepting applications for the Newnan location on its corporate website. It will begin shipping from the Newnan location before year’s end, according to an emailed statement from Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh’s U.S. operations. HelloFresh and state officials declined to disclose the value of the company’s investment in the project.
The new facility could help a county where unemployment has been slightly higher than the rest of the state. Coweta County’s unemployment rate was 8% in June with 5,790 people out of work and looking for a job, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The statewide rate was 7.6%.
“Their capital investment will strengthen our local economy and the addition of good jobs will create economic opportunity for our residents and neighboring communities,” Trae Westmoreland, president of the Coweta County Development Authority, said in a press release.
HelloFresh delivered about 281 million meals worldwide last year. It surpassed Blue Apron in 2018 as the largest meal-kit provider in the U.S., according to media reports.