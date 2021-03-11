X

Hartsfield-Jackson to move forward on end-around taxiway

September 6, 2012 - Atlanta - Runway and taxiway traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Taxiing, takeoff and landing remain the most dangerous parts of an airline trip.In 2010 an airliner accidentally landed on a taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson. To prevent collisions at airports, the feds closely track runway incursions, use alert systems and have improved airfield layouts, but the world s busiest airport still had about 18 runway incursions in 2011. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is moving forward with plans to build a curving taxiway to reduce delays and improve safety.

The project has been in the works for years, though it was temporarily put on hold last year when the COVID-19 pandemic drove a sharp decline in flights.

The Atlanta City Council’s transportation committee voted to move forward with phase 2 of the project and will advance the measure on to the full council for approval.

The cost was previously estimated at about $70 million, but is now expected to cost $80.5 million.

During phase 2, which will cost $55.9 million, McCarthy Improvement will demolish concrete, asphalt and underground utilities; build jet blast walls, retaining walls and an embankment; relocate nearby airport roads; and construct the taxiway curve to connect other taxiways.

This map from Hartsfield-Jackson's master plan executive summary shows the 9L end-around taxiway project marked as No. 1 in dark red. Source: Hartsfield-Jackson.

The first phase, involving ground work at the site, was completed in November 2018. It was followed by work on the design for phase 2, which was completed in mid-2020 before the work was contracted out.

The new “end-around” taxiway on the south side of the airfield will increase the maximum departure rate, reduce delays during taxiing and greatly decrease the need for aircraft to cross a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved grant funding for a portion of the cost of the project.

Runway crossings increase the risk of aircraft entering the path of another plane that is taking off or landing. End-around taxiways can improve safety.

The south end-around taxiway project comes after the airport built an end-around known as taxiway Victor on the north side of the airfield in 2007, to eliminate 600 to 700 runway crossings a day.

Hartsfield-Jackson said plans for the new end-around taxiway “was prompted, in part, by the success of the taxiway Victor project.”

McCarthy submitted the lowest bid for nearly two year’s worth of work.

