Hartsfield-Jackson to move forward on end-around taxiway

This map from Hartsfield-Jackson's master plan executive summary shows the 9L end-around taxiway project marked as No. 1 in dark red. Source: Hartsfield-Jackson.

The first phase, involving ground work at the site, was completed in November 2018. It was followed by work on the design for phase 2, which was completed in mid-2020 before the work was contracted out.

The new “end-around” taxiway on the south side of the airfield will increase the maximum departure rate, reduce delays during taxiing and greatly decrease the need for aircraft to cross a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved grant funding for a portion of the cost of the project.

Runway crossings increase the risk of aircraft entering the path of another plane that is taking off or landing. End-around taxiways can improve safety.

The south end-around taxiway project comes after the airport built an end-around known as taxiway Victor on the north side of the airfield in 2007, to eliminate 600 to 700 runway crossings a day.

Hartsfield-Jackson said plans for the new end-around taxiway “was prompted, in part, by the success of the taxiway Victor project.”

McCarthy submitted the lowest bid for nearly two year’s worth of work.