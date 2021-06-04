Hartsfield-Jackson to get new programming on old CNN screens

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is set to get new programming on screens that had for years aired the CNN Airport Network.
CNN Airport Network shut down nationwide at the end of March, ending a 30-year run after airport traffic declined due to the coronavirus pandemic and as travelers increasingly are turning to their own mobile devices for entertainment.
Since then, Hartsfield-Jackson has been running in-house promotional videos and other programming on the screens.
CNN Airport Network operator AC Holdings, which had a contract set to expire in 2027, asked to assign the contract to Travel Content LLC, which operates ReachTV.
ReachTV, which describes itself on its website as a short-form television network “designed for tastemakers on the go,” operates in 90 airports in the United States and Canada. It says it has news, sports, business, lifestyle and entertainment programming, including original content and short-form content from partners including Bloomberg, Draft Kings, AMC, NFL Network, NBC Universal, USA Today and Live Nation.
The Atlanta City Council’s transportation committee voted in favor of the deal, which is subject to approval of the full council.
The shutdown of CNN Airport Network left a void now being filled by other airport TV networks that still see the screens as an opportunity to attract eyeballs of a captive audience of travelers waiting for flights. In some other locations around the country, CNN Airport Network is being replaced by programming from Rockbot Airport TV Network in partnership with Clear Channel Airports.