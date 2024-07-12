AT&T on Friday announced that hackers obtained data on the calls and text messages of essentially all its customers over a period of several months.
The hacking incident is a significant breach of a major American telecommunications company. The data extracted does not include the contents of calls and text messages. But the trove of data includes digital traces of these communications – the cellular numbers that customers called or received calls from, numbers that AT&T customers had text exchanges with, the times in which such communications were made.
Metadata or call logs are the types of information that law enforcement typically can only obtain via a subpoena in criminal matters.
The breach involved customer metadata from May 2022 to October 2022 as well as Jan. 2, 2023, the company said. Hackers obtained the information during a period in April this year from an AT&T device within a third-party cloud platform, the company said.
“AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident. Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended,” the company said in a news release. “As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available.”
AT&T said it will notify its current and former customers affected by this breach.
“AT&T has taken additional cybersecurity measures in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.,” AT&T said in the SEC filing.
