Business

AT&T says hackers breached customer cellular call and texting records

AT&T said hackers breached the metadata of essentially all of its customers over a several month period. (Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

AT&T said hackers breached the metadata of essentially all of its customers over a several month period. (Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime/TNS)
By
47 minutes ago

AT&T on Friday announced that hackers obtained data on the calls and text messages of essentially all its customers over a period of several months.

The hacking incident is a significant breach of a major American telecommunications company. The data extracted does not include the contents of calls and text messages. But the trove of data includes digital traces of these communications – the cellular numbers that customers called or received calls from, numbers that AT&T customers had text exchanges with, the times in which such communications were made.

Metadata or call logs are the types of information that law enforcement typically can only obtain via a subpoena in criminal matters.

The breach involved customer metadata from May 2022 to October 2022 as well as Jan. 2, 2023, the company said. Hackers obtained the information during a period in April this year from an AT&T device within a third-party cloud platform, the company said.

“AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident. Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended,” the company said in a news release. “As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available.”

AT&T said it will notify its current and former customers affected by this breach.

“AT&T has taken additional cybersecurity measures in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.,” AT&T said in the SEC filing.

-This is a breaking news story. Return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta

Georgia’s former insurance commissioner to be sentenced today

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Abrams-founded group still raking in small-money donors ahead of 2024 vote

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Abrams-founded group still raking in small-money donors ahead of 2024 vote

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘It’s going to be much hotter’ for weekend
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Freed

After scathing NTSB hearing, Norfolk Southern pledges to improve safety
1h ago
Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins
‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola has opened a hotel in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend