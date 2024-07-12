AT&T on Friday announced that hackers obtained data on the calls and text messages of essentially all its customers over a period of several months.

The hacking incident is a significant breach of a major American telecommunications company. The data extracted does not include the contents of calls and text messages. But the trove of data includes digital traces of these communications – the cellular numbers that customers called or received calls from, numbers that AT&T customers had text exchanges with, the times in which such communications were made.

Metadata or call logs are the types of information that law enforcement typically can only obtain via a subpoena in criminal matters.