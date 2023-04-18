Greenwood opens financial services to the general public

Since its launch nearly three years ago, the financial technology company has operated on a waitlist that was hundreds of thousands deep, according to Bloomberg. Greenwood said in a news release it has enrolled all interested waitlist users and can now expand to all.

Greenwood’s founders include activist and rapper Michael Render, more commonly known as Killer Mike, and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. The company, named after the Black Tulsa community that white racists destroyed in 1921, was founded in the wake of the protests over the murder of George Floyd.