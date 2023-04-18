BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 killed in multivehicle wreck on I-75 North in Marietta
X

Greenwood opens financial services to the general public

Credit: Greenwood

Credit: Greenwood

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Atlanta-based financial tech firm aimed at Black and Latino communities ramps up enroll beyond waitlist

Greenwood, the digital banking services company founded in 2020 for Black and Latino individuals, announced Tuesday users will for the first time have general access to the platform.

Since its launch nearly three years ago, the financial technology company has operated on a waitlist that was hundreds of thousands deep, according to Bloomberg. Greenwood said in a news release it has enrolled all interested waitlist users and can now expand to all.

Greenwood’s founders include activist and rapper Michael Render, more commonly known as Killer Mike, and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young. The company, named after the Black Tulsa community that white racists destroyed in 1921, was founded in the wake of the protests over the murder of George Floyd.

“In keeping with our original mission to close the racial wealth gap and address the exclusion Black and brown Americans have faced accessing tools for wealth creation, we’ve worked incredibly hard over the last few years to build a platform ready to take on the challenges that face our communities,” Ryan Glover, CEO and co-founder of Greenwood, said in a statement.

Greenwood offers several online banking services, including savings accounts and early paycheck deposits. Though it is not a bank, customer accounts are held by Community Coast Bank and insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. up to $250,000.

Since launching, Greenwood has morphed into a full portfolio of companies whose missions center around supporting the Black community. Last year Greenwood bought two Black-owned companies: the Atlanta-based networking hub and workspace The Gathering Spot, and Valence, an online career development platform.

In November, Greenwood secured a $45 million funding round led by Black-founded investment firm Pendulum. With that funding, the company is now valued at $325 million.

As of December, Greenwood had more than 100,000 customers, The Gathering Spot had more than 11,000 active members and Valence had over 25,000 members.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

Father of 6 shot to death at baby shower in Gwinnett; couple arrested12h ago

5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
14h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
23h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘Time to clean house.’ Fulton jailer, assistants out after inmate death, sheriff says
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘Time to clean house.’ Fulton jailer, assistants out after inmate death, sheriff says
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Suspended appeals judge says reprimand should be his toughest punishment
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Concessionaires compete for new contracts at Hartsfield-Jackson
14h ago
UPS, Teamsters poised for massive contract talks for 330,000 workers
Slutty Vegan sued in Brooklyn federal court for alleged unpaid wages
Featured

Credit: Lane Bros. Photo Archive

Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
16h ago
Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
18h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top