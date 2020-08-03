Breaking News

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Ga. 400 reopens after flooding due to storms

X

Global Payments partners with Amazon for cloud-computing services

Global Payments said Tuesday it will merge with rival TSYS to create a financial technology giant. Bob Andres bandres@ajc.com
Global Payments said Tuesday it will merge with rival TSYS to create a financial technology giant. Bob Andres bandres@ajc.com

Business | 1 hour ago
By Andy Peters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta company also inks deal with TD Bank

Global Payments, an Atlanta financial-technology company, struck deals Monday with Amazon and TD Bank to help the company expand.

Global Payments provides credit and debit card payments-processing technology to merchants and banks. The company selected Amazon Web Services to be its preferred cloud-computing partner in its bank-focused business.

Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan said in a news release he expects the partnership to create more business opportunities worldwide.

Amazon Web Services is Amazon’s most-profitable subsidiary. The cloud-computing business generated $2.1 billion in sales during the first three months of this year, which outranks Amazon’s namesake e-commerce site.

Amazon Web Services has been involved in a high-profile legal spat with the Trump administration. When the Defense Department awarded a $10 billion contract to Microsoft to manage its cloud computing, Amazon sued, claiming the bid process was biased due to Trump’s public criticism of Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which has been unsparing in its coverage of the president.

The lawsuit is pending in federal court.

Global Payments also renewed a contract with TD Bank to provide processing services for its consumer and commercial card portfolios.

TD Bank is the 10th largest bank operating in the U.S., measured by total assets. The Toronto-based company does not operate retail bank branches in Georgia.

Global Payments did not disclose financial terms of the Amazon or TD Bank contracts.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.