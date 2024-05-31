One of the country’s largest online prescription retailers opened a new $10 million headquarters just south of Atlanta in Clayton County.
GlassesUSA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to christen its optical lab and fulfillment center at 640 Airport South Parkway, located only a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The 40,000-square-foot facility employs 75 workers.
Eldad Rothman, the company’s co-founder and chief operations officer, said the site’s location relative to the world’s busiest airport and the Port of Savannah were key factors. The lab and fulfillment center are able to support the customization of more than 12,000 pairs of prescription eyewear each day.
“With the help of robotics and increased automation and innovative technologies with our supply chain process, GlassesUSA.com can better meet customer needs and demands, and gain a more competitive edge in the market,” Rothman said in a news release.
Founded in 2008, the company now boasts the largest inventory of glasses available in the U.S., according to the release. Its main office operations were previously clustered in New York.
