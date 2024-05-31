Business

Glasses company eyes Clayton County for new HQ with 75 jobs

Online prescription retailer GlassesUSA opened its facility near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Gov. Brian Kemp (center) posed with Clayton County officials and GlassesUSA officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 30, 2024.

Credit: Clayton County Board of Commissioners

Credit: Clayton County Board of Commissioners

Gov. Brian Kemp (center) posed with Clayton County officials and GlassesUSA officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 30, 2024.
By
32 minutes ago

One of the country’s largest online prescription retailers opened a new $10 million headquarters just south of Atlanta in Clayton County.

GlassesUSA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to christen its optical lab and fulfillment center at 640 Airport South Parkway, located only a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The 40,000-square-foot facility employs 75 workers.

Eldad Rothman, the company’s co-founder and chief operations officer, said the site’s location relative to the world’s busiest airport and the Port of Savannah were key factors. The lab and fulfillment center are able to support the customization of more than 12,000 pairs of prescription eyewear each day.

ExploreClayton County adding hundreds of jobs in manufacturing business growth

“With the help of robotics and increased automation and innovative technologies with our supply chain process, GlassesUSA.com can better meet customer needs and demands, and gain a more competitive edge in the market,” Rothman said in a news release.

Founded in 2008, the company now boasts the largest inventory of glasses available in the U.S., according to the release. Its main office operations were previously clustered in New York.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand2h ago

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment
1h ago

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
49m ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
49m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin

The EPA is cracking down on toxic coal ash. Does Georgia have a plan?
Cox Enterprises donates $100 million to wetland conservation nonprofit
Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Featured

Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations