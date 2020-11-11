Georgia Power to provide back-up power generators to Hartsfield-Jackson

Georgia Power and Atlanta Airlines Terminal Co., an airline cooperative responsible for operations and maintenance of infrastructure on behalf of Delta and other carriers, are finalizing a long-term agreement and will partner to operate and maintain the generators. AATC will pay for the backup power generation services.

The settlement that relieves the airport from having to buy the new generators comes three years after Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he planned to seek compensation for the airline’s lost revenue.

Delta, which is the biggest tenant at Hartsfield-Jackson and approves and helps fund airport projects, said the power outage cost the airline $40 million.

Bastian said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution days after the power outage that he found it “shocking” that it took nearly 12 hours to get the power back on.

“We will certainly be seeking the opportunity to have a conversation, and then seek reimbursement," Bastian said at the time. "I don’t know whose responsibility it is between the airport and Georgia Power, but we’re going to have conversations with both of them.”

However, because Delta is the dominant carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, it is a key member of the AATC, which is responsible for maintenance, including electrical distribution.

AATC said this week that expanding its partnership with Georgia Power will “provide the best and most resilient system of back-up power generation” for the airport.

Since 2017, the airport has installed back-up generators on Concourses E and F, but it was expected to take up to three years for the full rollout of generators across the entire airport.

Atlanta airport officials now say once an agreement is finalized and installation begins, it will take two years to phase the new generators into operation. Most of the new generators will be 1-3 megawatts.