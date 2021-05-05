Georgia picks UK company to manage hundreds of state building leases

The State Properties Commission last week hired Savills to manage about 1,200 leases covering more than 12 million square feet, according to the contract. Savills will be paid through landlord commissions and not by the state.

The leases range from technical college classroom buildings to Division of Family & Children Services offices for case workers. One of the priciest leases is for the Department of Transportation headquarters in Midtown, which costs $6.7 million per year.