Six rural communities in Georgia are slated to receive a total of $13 million in federal infrastructure dollars to upgrade aging natural gas pipelines, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week.

Natural gas is a fossil fuel that has methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, as its largest component. The U.S. is by far the largest producer of gas and it accounts for 36% of the domestic energy mix.

Recently, utilities and gas companies have promoted gas as an important bridge fuel to transition away from other fossil fuels like coal, which release more carbon dioxide when burned. But because of methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas, persistent leaks in the production and distribution networks can make gas just as bad for the environment, according to a growing body of research.

The funding for Georgia communities is part of a pot of nearly $800 million that has been awarded so far under the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the department said.

“Aging, leak-prone natural gas pipes can be dangerous, drive up energy costs for families, and harm the environment,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “(W)e’re helping communities across the country carry out projects that will keep people safe while bringing down energy costs for hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

Explore Georgia Power lands federal grant to modernize its electric grid

The following cities in Georgia were awarded funds to address municipally owned gas pipelines:

City of Monroe: $1,927,496

City of Perry: $142,676

City of Thomasville: $74,200

City of Tifton: $868,826

City of Toccoa: $8,433,102

City of Winder: $1,668,782

Note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate.