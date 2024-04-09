Georgia Bankers Association makes leadership changes

Brannen has served in a number of civic and philanthropic roles in Georgia. Prior to joining the bankers association, he served eight years as a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn.

During Brannen’s 44 years at the GBA, the state’s banking industry has seen significant growth and regulatory change. Brannen was also one of the leading voices defending the state’s banking industry during and after the Great Recession, when the fallout of the financial crisis strained many Georgia lenders and wiped out dozens of banks.

“Joe has served the association and industry during the most transformative four decades of our industry,” said Rhodes McLanahan, the GBA’s board chairman and CEO of American Bank and Trust of Athens. “He has led the association with intelligence, passion, and integrity, and his members-first focus leaves an impactful legacy for those following in his footsteps.”

Cofield currently leads entities affiliated with the association, including GBA Insurance Trust Inc., Paragon Benefits Inc., and GBA Retirement Services Inc. Cofield previously served in policy roles on the staff of U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, for the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation and the Georgia Hospital Association.

“Tripp has been a friend and trusted advisor for a dozen years,” Brannen said. “Working directly with him for the last 15 months, seeing how he interacts with people, listens and learns, makes sometimes tough decisions, and uses his incredible intellect for good, proved to the search committee and me that he’s the right person to lead the association in the future.”