Federal inquiry: Failures within Georgia’s child welfare agency led to deaths
Georgia Bankers Association makes leadership changes

Joe Brannen, longtime leader of the state financial services trade organization, will retire in July
Joe Brannen, left, president and CEO of the Georgia Bankers Association, will retire on July 15, 2024, and will be replaced by Tripp Cofield, right.

Credit: Georgia Bankers Association

By
15 minutes ago

A change in leadership is happening at the influential Georgia Bankers Association.

Joe Brannen, a familiar face in business circles and who has served as a voice for the state’s banking industry at the State Capitol as GBA’s president and CEO, will retire July 15, according to a news release. Brannen will be succeeded by Tripp Cofield.

“It’s been the honor and privilege to work with bankers throughout Georgia, helping them make dreams come true for their communities’ individuals, families, and businesses,” Brannen said in the release. “We have a great team of professionals at the association, and our goal has always been to be a resource that empowers our members’ efforts. I hope I added value along the way.”

Brannen has served in a number of civic and philanthropic roles in Georgia. Prior to joining the bankers association, he served eight years as a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn.

During Brannen’s 44 years at the GBA, the state’s banking industry has seen significant growth and regulatory change. Brannen was also one of the leading voices defending the state’s banking industry during and after the Great Recession, when the fallout of the financial crisis strained many Georgia lenders and wiped out dozens of banks.

“Joe has served the association and industry during the most transformative four decades of our industry,” said Rhodes McLanahan, the GBA’s board chairman and CEO of American Bank and Trust of Athens. “He has led the association with intelligence, passion, and integrity, and his members-first focus leaves an impactful legacy for those following in his footsteps.”

Cofield currently leads entities affiliated with the association, including GBA Insurance Trust Inc., Paragon Benefits Inc., and GBA Retirement Services Inc. Cofield previously served in policy roles on the staff of U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, for the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation and the Georgia Hospital Association.

“Tripp has been a friend and trusted advisor for a dozen years,” Brannen said. “Working directly with him for the last 15 months, seeing how he interacts with people, listens and learns, makes sometimes tough decisions, and uses his incredible intellect for good, proved to the search committee and me that he’s the right person to lead the association in the future.”

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

