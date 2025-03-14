“We think that one of the ways to grow the North American entertainment industry is to have more than one option for creative development,” Stepakoff said.

A-Story aims to create a full production ecosystem in Georgia, where all of the activities involved in filmmaking — from writing scripts to financing and distributing — are completed in the state. It’s also part of the mission of the Trilith Institute, which launched several initiatives last year to help build out this ecosystem.

In the broader world of film and television production, Georgia is like a factory. A production company will take a project written and conceptualized in Los Angeles, New York or outside the country, set up shop at a Georgia soundstage to take advantage of the film and television tax credit and then take postproduction work elsewhere. Few projects originate from writers in Georgia.

The same goes for other popular filming destinations with incentive programs in the U.S., such as Louisiana or New Mexico. It’s a daunting task to beat the juggernaut of Hollywood at its own game, industry insiders say.

There are exceptions, of course — notably Tyler Perry, who writes and produces much of his work out of his sprawling campus at Fort McPherson.

“We really want a group of (investors) here in our state who are committed to building this new, complete entertainment business where we’re not sending Georgians out of state anymore to tell their stories,” Stepakoff said.

A-Story will have two halves: the impact fund and a production company with a development arm. It will read through scripts sourced from agents, managers and other figures in the entertainment industry, pinpoint a project that fits their target and help move it along the development cycle.

For a television script, this could look like helping the writer create a “show bible” — a document outlining its premise, story arc and characters — producing the first episode and bringing it to distributors and other financial partners who could green light a full season.

For a feature-length script, this could look like providing support to the writer to prepare proof-of-concept materials or funding the first 20 minutes of the film to shop around to producers.

A-Story Entertainment is launching as the industry still struggles to rebound after the 2023 strikes by writers and actors. Technological, global and financial changes have led production to drop across the country, leaving thousands of professionals who relied on film and television work as a primary source of income unemployed.

Production isn’t at a standstill in Georgia. After a slow winter, several projects are underway around the metro area.

These include the Hulu series “Murdaugh Murders,” starring Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke; HBO’s “DTF St. Louis,” with Jason Bateman and David Harbour; and feature film “Scream 7.” According to the Georgia film office, at least 25 productions are underway in the state, more than half of which are scripted.

But Georgia is still grappling with the same challenges slowing production in other major film hubs, like Los Angeles and New York, such as reduced spending from risk-averse studios and streamers and production moving overseas to cut costs.

“Why not really take a hard look at what’s going on with our entertainment industry and ask: Could there be an alternative for storytellers, where they could have their stories supported, developed and produced in a place like Georgia?” Stepakoff said.

A-Story is focusing on up-and-coming writers, particularly voices from diverse and underrepresented communities. It is accepting scripts submitted from writers all over the country, though it will prioritize projects from Georgia. Half-hour television series and lower-budget independent films are the types of projects they’re mostly looking for.