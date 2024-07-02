Breaking: 2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting
Business

For Shaun Doty, the AJC Peachtree Road Race brings the community together

Shaun Doty on Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Shaun Doty on Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

To Shaun Doty, co-owner and executive chef of Bantam + Biddy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is both a family activity and a way to build connections to help his business.

This year, Doty is running the race with a group consisting of his wife, his son and others, including the chef at his restaurant. And his eatery Bantam + Biddy has offered a discount to runners with race numbers.

Bantam + Biddy at Ansley Mall is “pretty close to the end of the race,” Doty said. “It’s kind of like runner central over there at Ansley,” which also has Phidippides, a running shoe store.

“We’re like a mile away” from the end of the race at Piedmont Park, Doty said. “My poor chef, he’s going to have to go back to work afterward. But he’s an absolute beast, so he’ll be fine.”

Doty is an avid runner, having run seven marathons, but still doesn’t see the 10K Peachtree as easy.

“It is a challenging run,” said Doty, who estimates he has run the Peachtree at least eight times. “I never ran a marathon in Atlanta because Atlanta is so hilly.”

Chef Shaun Doty is an avid runner of the Peachtree Road Race. Soure: Shaun Doty

Credit: Source: Shaun Doty

icon to expand image

Credit: Source: Shaun Doty

The AJC talked with him about why he considers the race to be an iconic Atlanta event.

Q: Why do you participate as a runner every year?

A: It’s just such a unique Atlanta thing, you know. So if you live here, you have to do that. ... It’s just the spirit of the whole event. You know, I enjoy it. I enjoy the people. I think it’s fun. ... I don’t win it or anything, but I’ll schlep through it.

Q: What do you think the race means to the city?

A: Atlanta has grown, and we have all these sports venues — Truist Park and all these different things, the Beltline. Things have changed so much in Atlanta — Ponce City Market. There’s so much growth in this community. ... But back in the day, Atlanta was a smaller town, so the Peachtree was just something that brought everybody together. And I kind of like the spirit of that. I like to be supportive of that. Going all the way back until now, it’s nice to bring the community together. I know it sounds cheesy, but I kind of like it for that, for just that reason.

Q: What’s your favorite part of running the race?

A: Probably the expo, and then the finish. ... The expo is always a treat. And then obviously the finish, you get the dopamine. Maybe we go to dinner and you get to eat your carbs. The race itself, you know ... For the superhuman people, they love it, but for the normal person, it’s a means to an end.

Q: Do you think the race has changed at all?

A: My experiences have been really consistent. They’ve really got it figured out. They’ve got it down to a science. You know, you see the flag at the starting gate, and it’s a patriotic experience (on the Fourth of July). ... I’m not somebody to talk about politics, but (it’s something) all Americans can get behind. They have a flyover ... You look around, you see everyone. ... I like looking around and seeing all the diversity and being like, yeah, this is awesome.

Q: Do you think the Peachtree Road Race relates to your job in any way?

A: I see it as being supportive. I have that belief that being involved in that shines back on your business positively. ... Before the race starts, we’re chatting, we’re networking. It’s a community supportive event. I see that as a really positive thing.

Read more of our People of Peachtree series and find all of our race-related stories at ajc.com/peachtree.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
2 boys killed, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting57m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta approves additional $2 million toward eviction relief
20m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?
2h ago

Georgia sues Biden administration over plan to expand farmworker rights
1h ago

Georgia sues Biden administration over plan to expand farmworker rights
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
The Latest

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta esports organization strikes deal with internet giant
2h ago
Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
AT&T to issue credits to customers hit by international roaming outage
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done
At Carter Center auction, art tools used by Jimmy Carter was the top item
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular