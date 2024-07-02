For Shaun Doty, the AJC Peachtree Road Race brings the community together

“We’re like a mile away” from the end of the race at Piedmont Park, Doty said. “My poor chef, he’s going to have to go back to work afterward. But he’s an absolute beast, so he’ll be fine.”

Doty is an avid runner, having run seven marathons, but still doesn’t see the 10K Peachtree as easy.

“It is a challenging run,” said Doty, who estimates he has run the Peachtree at least eight times. “I never ran a marathon in Atlanta because Atlanta is so hilly.”

Credit: Source: Shaun Doty Credit: Source: Shaun Doty

The AJC talked with him about why he considers the race to be an iconic Atlanta event.

Q: Why do you participate as a runner every year?

A: It’s just such a unique Atlanta thing, you know. So if you live here, you have to do that. ... It’s just the spirit of the whole event. You know, I enjoy it. I enjoy the people. I think it’s fun. ... I don’t win it or anything, but I’ll schlep through it.

Q: What do you think the race means to the city?

A: Atlanta has grown, and we have all these sports venues — Truist Park and all these different things, the Beltline. Things have changed so much in Atlanta — Ponce City Market. There’s so much growth in this community. ... But back in the day, Atlanta was a smaller town, so the Peachtree was just something that brought everybody together. And I kind of like the spirit of that. I like to be supportive of that. Going all the way back until now, it’s nice to bring the community together. I know it sounds cheesy, but I kind of like it for that, for just that reason.

Q: What’s your favorite part of running the race?

A: Probably the expo, and then the finish. ... The expo is always a treat. And then obviously the finish, you get the dopamine. Maybe we go to dinner and you get to eat your carbs. The race itself, you know ... For the superhuman people, they love it, but for the normal person, it’s a means to an end.

Q: Do you think the race has changed at all?

A: My experiences have been really consistent. They’ve really got it figured out. They’ve got it down to a science. You know, you see the flag at the starting gate, and it’s a patriotic experience (on the Fourth of July). ... I’m not somebody to talk about politics, but (it’s something) all Americans can get behind. They have a flyover ... You look around, you see everyone. ... I like looking around and seeing all the diversity and being like, yeah, this is awesome.

Q: Do you think the Peachtree Road Race relates to your job in any way?

A: I see it as being supportive. I have that belief that being involved in that shines back on your business positively. ... Before the race starts, we’re chatting, we’re networking. It’s a community supportive event. I see that as a really positive thing.

Read more of our People of Peachtree series and find all of our race-related stories at ajc.com/peachtree.