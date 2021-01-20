Fintech company PPRO raises $180M funding for expansion

PPRO, a London-based financial technology services company with its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, announced this week it has raised $180 million to fuel global growth.
PPRO is a global provider of local payments infrastructure.
PPRO says that 70% of international consumer transactions are done via local payments. It bought Latin American payments company Allpago, expanded staff and got a $50 million round of funding from investment firms in 2020.
In 2018, the company opened its headquarters in Atlanta, which has become a global fintech capital. Georgia has more than 170 fintech companies employing 38,000 Georgians. About two-thirds of all U.S. digital transactions are processed through Atlanta companies, according to the 2020 State of Georgia’s Fintech Ecosystem report produced by the Technology Association of Georgia.