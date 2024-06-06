Bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by a pair of Georgia lawmakers to advance the development of hydrogen fuel for aviation has now become law as part of a broader Federal Aviation Administration authorization act.

The legislation in the FAA Reauthorization Act signed into law last month requires the agency to research hydrogen fuel for aviation, to consult with industry and to establish an advisory committee to develop recommendations on the adoption of hydrogen fuel in aviation, according to a Wednesday news release from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office. The legislation was introduced last year by Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia.

“Hydrogen energy is a promising opportunity to create Georgia jobs, strengthen American energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in multiple sectors, including transportation,” Ossoff said in a written statement.

Johnson in a written statement said hydrogen “could be a key player” in efforts to reach zero emissions in commercial air travel.

Aviation is a significant — and growing — contributor to climate change, accounting for roughly 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 12% of all transportation emissions, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. It is also exceedingly difficult to reduce emissions in aviation. Nearly all of the fuel burned by airplanes crisscrossing the planet is derived from fossil fuels pulled from the ground.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last month announced they are participating in a study on the possibility of hydrogen fueling for air travel at the world’s busiest airport, in partnership with aircraft manufacturer Airbus and hydrogen fuel cell developer PlugPower.

Georgia Tech has also researched the use of hydrogen fuel cells for aviation.

Delta, Georgia Tech and Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace in written statements welcomed the hydrogen aviation legislation.

