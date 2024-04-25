The federal government on Thursday announced new environmental rules for fossil fuel-fired power plants intended to reduce pollution that is harmful to human health and contributes to global warming.

Environmental advocates say the rules could effectively spell the end of coal as a source of electricity generation in America over the next 15 years. Electricity production accounts for about a quarter of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Georgia Power, the state’s largest utility, produces about 15% of its electricity from coal and about half from gas- and oil-fired units.

The regulations, which are likely to be challenged in court, were quickly condemned by former President Donald Trump, who vowed to end them if he returns to the White House.

The sweeping new rules affect air, land and water pollution, including requirements for the management of toxic coal ash, which has become an issue in Georgia, where Georgia Power and state regulators were already under scrutiny by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a plan to dispose of tons of coal ash in unlined ponds. Coal ash, a byproduct of decades of burning coal for power, contains metals like lead, mercury, cadmium and arsenic, which have been linked to cancers and other serious illnesses.

The rules require existing coal-fired plants that plan to stay open past 2039 and new natural gas-fired plants to control 90% of their carbon pollution by 2032. Rules for existing gas-fired plants are still being developed.

Just last week, Georgia Power received approval from state regulators to add more fossil fuel to its portfolio, which the utility says it needs to keep up with unprecedented demand, especially from energy-sucking data centers.

That expansion plan also includes some new solar as well as battery storage.

Coal has fallen out of favor given the boom in cheaper natural gas and amid the rise of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Jacob Hawkins, a spokesman for Georgia Power’s parent, Southern Company, wrote in an email that the utility is currently evaluating the new rules. He said Southern Company is dedicated to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 “while prioritizing the delivery of reliable and affordable energy amidst unprecedented load growth.”

Georgia EMC, which represents most of the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, could not immediately be reached for comment.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said releasing the suite of rules all at the same time allows the power sector to plan for the future with confidence.

“Not only are we protecting public health and the environment, by our analyses, [we] project the stronger carbon pollution standards will spur up to $370 billion — that’s billion with a B — in climate and public health net benefits over the next two decades,” Regan told reporters on a call Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s climate advisor, Ali Zaidi, said the U.S. is projected to add more new electric generation capacity to the grid this year than it has in 20 years, more than 96% of which will be clean.

The new rules were welcomed by climate and health advocates who saw it as an important step forward — one that is almost sure to be challenged in court by conservative groups. The EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions was curtailed by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Frank Sturges, an attorney at at the Clean Air Task Force, expressed confidence in the rule’s durability.

“The Supreme Court told EPA to look at traditional, at-the-source pollution control measures for carbon emissions, and that’s exactly what the agency did,” Sturges said in a statement, vowing to defend the rule against court challenges. “Today’s final rule is built on a strong legal foundation and a robust technical record.”

A Georgia environmental group said the new regulations will have a significant impact on the handling of coal ash and how it’s stored.

G. Webber, director of the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club, which joined with other groups to sue the EPA over its previous rule that exempted legacy and retired coal ash ponds from regulation, applauded the changes.

“This is a huge win for Georgia communities who have been dealing with coal ash pollution for decades,” Webber said in a statement. “Closing this loophole is common sense: It doesn’t matter when this toxic material was dumped, it remains dangerous and should be treated as such.”

-This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Return to ajc.com.

