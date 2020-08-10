Electric vehicle charging station opens on southside

The new station on Metropolitan Parkway south of Langford Parkway is meant to fill a void on the southside.

“There is just not a lot of charging down south of I-20,” said Julian Cowart, director of client experience for Pivet. Charging stations have mostly “followed where EV owners are — in Atlanta that starts in Midtown and goes up Buckhead and through the suburbs.”

While Hartsfield-Jackson-run parking decks and off-airport lots have dozens of EV charging spots, they are mostly slower options that take hours to recharge a vehicle — making them more practical for those parking at the airport for trips and less so for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Cox Automotive Mobility invested about $1 million into the Pivet charging station, opened in partnership with Georgia Power, which handled design and installation. Each DC fast charger can cost as much as $40,000 to $60,000.

The station is part of the ChargePoint network, whose regular fees are now in effect at the public chargers.

With space for as many as 2,000 vehicles, the facility is also envisioned as a hub for future fleets of autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicles.