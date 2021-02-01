Digital fraud rising during pandemic - study

The report estimates that 84 million Americans received a phishing attempt during the pandemic and that 56 million Americans had a false bank or credit card account opened in their name in the 12 months prior to the survey.

The theft of personal information to open new accounts was at an all-time high, with 43% of companies seeing an increase, compared with 40% in 2019.

Sixty-nine percent of companies reported an increase in year-over-year fraud attempts. Only 14% reported a decrease in fraud attempts, while 18% reported that it stayed the same.

The industries reporting the highest increases in attempts were insurance, 75%; banking, 68%; and e-commerce, 66%.

A different report from last October noted that Atlanta is a center for email fraud.