Developer fights cancellation of lease to commercialize Paulding airport

County officials also say that Silver Comet also did not begin making payments for a larger share of the terminal as laid out in the lease.

During opening arguments in U.S. District Court in Rome, Georgia, Silver Comet attorney Tony Cochran said his client “did exactly what it agreed to do” by marketing the airport, but that it faced challenges in trying to attract businesses because Paulding “became known as that county that’s suing itself.”

Airport authority attorney Lee Carter argued that, as opposition to Paulding Airport commercialization mounted, Silver Comet “chose to leave Paulding County and focus on a new project in Seattle,” where it has commercialized Paine Field. But Silver Comet denies that. The company contends that, while executives moved across the country, the company maintained a presence in Paulding.

Because of the lack of agreement between the county and airport authority, which are both co-sponsors of the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration in mid-2018 stopped the commercialization proceedings. Paulding County’s general aviation airport hasn’t attracted the businesses it had hoped for. In recent years, officials have pursued plans for an aviation academy, which has also taken longer than expected.

Carter said upholding the termination of the deals “will allow the airport authority to move forward.”