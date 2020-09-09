Delta, TSA will add antimicrobial bins in Atlanta, other hubs

TSA also encourages travelers to remove items from their pockets and put them into carry-on bags rather then directly into bins, to reduce contact.

Delta bought the antimicrobial bins through a public-private partnership with TSA.

The antimicrobial bins will roll out at automated screening lanes at the Atlanta airport next week, including the main checkpoint and north checkpoint in the domestic terminal. The south checkpoint is closed for construction of an expanded checkpoint.

The solid black bins will also be added to Delta hubs at Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York LaGuardia and JFK airports, according to the airline.