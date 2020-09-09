Delta, TSA will add antimicrobial bins in Atlanta, other hubs

Delta Air Lines and the Transportation Security Administration are adding plastic screening bins with built-in antimicrobial technology this month for customers moving through security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
A 2018 study by Finnish and British researchers found plastic security screening trays posed the highest potential risk for respiratory viral surface contamination at airports, noting that “handling [the bins] is almost inevitable for all embarking passengers.” The bins had more virus detected than toilet surfaces.
Antimicrobial bins have been deployed since last year at other airports' security checkpoints. SecurityPoint Media, known for security bins with advertising on them, has rolled out bins with Microban antimicrobial technology at airports across the country.
The bins from engineering firm Leidos continuously minimize microbes through an additive.
However, TSA still advises travelers to wash their hands before and after going through security screening. And Delta said it will still have hand sanitzier throughout the airport.
TSA also encourages travelers to remove items from their pockets and put them into carry-on bags rather then directly into bins, to reduce contact.
Delta bought the antimicrobial bins through a public-private partnership with TSA.
The antimicrobial bins will roll out at automated screening lanes at the Atlanta airport next week, including the main checkpoint and north checkpoint in the domestic terminal. The south checkpoint is closed for construction of an expanded checkpoint.
The solid black bins will also be added to Delta hubs at Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York LaGuardia and JFK airports, according to the airline.