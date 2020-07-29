Delta rolls out health acknowledgment form requirement

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday began requiring passengers to complete health acknowledgment forms attesting that they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, or had symptoms of the virus in the 14 days prior to their flight.
The Atlanta-based airline says that customers also will be required to answer questions about whether they might have been exposed to the virus in the days leading up to travel.
Delta says customers who don’t fill out the forms “will not be able to complete the check-in process and will be invited to change or cancel their reservation without change fees.”
Passengers also must wear face masks at check-in, in boarding gate areas, on jet bridges and on board the plane.
Delta specifies that a mask with an exhaust valve is not acceptable as a face covering, and plastic face shields cannot replace a mask but can be used in addition to a mask.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on a web page for healthcare workers that respirators with exhalation valves protect the wearer from the coronavirus, “but may not prevent the virus spreading from the wearer to others.”
The CDC also does not recommend face shields as a substitute for cloth face coverings.