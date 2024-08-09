Business

Delta plane carrying Carolina Panthers veers off taxiway, no injuries

The plane, which landed in Charlotte, was carrying Panthers players and staff, according to reports
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer, left, hands off to running back Mike Boone during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

49 minutes ago

A Delta Air Lines aircraft reportedly carrying Carolina Panthers players veered off a taxiway after landing early Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with no injuries reported.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported that the plane was carrying Panthers players and staff, citing a league source.

Delta confirmed it was a charter flight. Atlanta-based Delta has long been a major charter carrier for NFL franchises and other professional and collegiate sports teams.

The Panthers played the New England Patriots in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Delta Flight 8860 on a Boeing 767-300 left the gate at Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport at about 12:45 a.m. Friday and landed in Charlotte at about 2:35 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The right main landing gear of the plane “exited the taxiway” after landing normally, according to the airline.

There were 188 passengers on board, who then boarded a bus to be taken to the terminal.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta said in a written statement.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

