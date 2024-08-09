A Delta Air Lines aircraft reportedly carrying Carolina Panthers players veered off a taxiway after landing early Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with no injuries reported.
WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported that the plane was carrying Panthers players and staff, citing a league source.
Delta confirmed it was a charter flight. Atlanta-based Delta has long been a major charter carrier for NFL franchises and other professional and collegiate sports teams.
The Panthers played the New England Patriots in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.
Delta Flight 8860 on a Boeing 767-300 left the gate at Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport at about 12:45 a.m. Friday and landed in Charlotte at about 2:35 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.
The right main landing gear of the plane “exited the taxiway” after landing normally, according to the airline.
There were 188 passengers on board, who then boarded a bus to be taken to the terminal.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta said in a written statement.
