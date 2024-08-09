The Panthers played the New England Patriots in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Delta Flight 8860 on a Boeing 767-300 left the gate at Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport at about 12:45 a.m. Friday and landed in Charlotte at about 2:35 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The right main landing gear of the plane “exited the taxiway” after landing normally, according to the airline.

There were 188 passengers on board, who then boarded a bus to be taken to the terminal.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta said in a written statement.