Delta halts flights to Nigeria amid protests, curfew

Smoke rises from government buildings set on fire by protesters in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Nigerians protesting against police brutality stayed on the streets in Lagos on Wednesday, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. ( AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: Sunday Alamba

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Amid protests and a curfew in Nigeria, Delta Air Lines canceled its flights to Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday.

Atlanta-based Delta operates flights to Lagos from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a stop in Dakar, Senegal.

However, on Wednesday, protests of police brutality in Nigeria erupted into gunfire, according to the Associated Press. The protests over Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, have been going on for weeks.

Authorities said Tuesday that nearly 2,000 inmates had broken out of jail after attacks on correctional facilities, according to news reports.

Delta said the safety and security of its customers and crew are its top priority, and said it is working with customers affected by the flight cancellations to rebook them on other flights.

