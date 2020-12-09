Delta expands change fees waiver to international flights

Atlanta-based Delta’s new policy comes as airlines struggle to attract customers back to the skies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other airlines including United and American announced in recent months the elimination of most change fees on domestic flights and some short international flights. Southwest Airlines, which operates mostly domestic flights and is the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, has a no change fee policy.

Delta said its permanent elimination of its $200 change fee for international travel originating in North America is effective immediately, including for flights operated by joint venture and codeshare partners like Air France, KLM, Aeromexico, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, Korean Air and other airlines. Travelers who rebook flights may still need to pay for the difference in fare.