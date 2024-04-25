Delta upset many of its frequent fliers last year when it announced increased spending requirements on Delta credit cards or other Delta purchases to qualify for elite Medallion status in its SkyMiles frequent flier program, along with further limits on entry into its Sky Club airport lounges.

Some Delta customers said they were considering switching airlines and canceling their SkyMiles credit cards. Delta made some adjustments, but still increased requirements for elite status and tightened access to Sky Clubs.

Then this year, Delta and AmEx announced higher fees for the SkyMiles credit cards, including a hike from $550 to $650 for the pricey Reserve card. The change takes effect on May 1, with the AmEx website listing the higher fees now.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said earlier this month that the airline and AmEx continue to see “strong growth in applications and new card members signing up.”

“People are consolidating more of their spending and putting it on Delta cards to ensure that they get rewarded at those higher Medallion tiers for next year,” Bastian said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s yet to be seen how the increase in annual fees for credit cards will affect sign-ups, as Delta offers the 747 card as an incentive for the Reserve card — which has a much higher fee than the Platinum and Gold cards.

The company says the new limited-edition 747 Reserve cards are made from two Delta Boeing 747s that were retired after flying for 27 years.

Each card, made with 33% plane metal, has details about the 747 it is made from, including its tail number, miles flown, and first and last flights.

The white finish is “inspired by clouds,” according to Delta.

Delta retired the 747 jumbo jet from its fleet in 2017.

Read more AJC coverage of Delta’s 747 retirement: