Cox Communications chief Esser retiring at end of year

Mark Greatrex, currently Cox Communications’ executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, will succeed Esser. Greatrex will have the title of president.

Esser has served in his current role for 15 years, leading a company that describes itself as the largest private telecom company in the nation. It serves nearly seven million homes and businesses with a reach in 18 states. Greatrex joined the company in 2011 following time at Unilever, America Online and Coca-Cola Co.