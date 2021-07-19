ajc logo
Cox Communications chief Esser retiring at end of year

By Matt Kempner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
Patrick Esser, the longtime president and chief executive officer of Atlanta-based Cox Communications, will retire at the end of the year, the company announced Monday.

Mark Greatrex, currently Cox Communications’ executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, will succeed Esser. Greatrex will have the title of president.

Esser has served in his current role for 15 years, leading a company that describes itself as the largest private telecom company in the nation. It serves nearly seven million homes and businesses with a reach in 18 states. Greatrex joined the company in 2011 following time at Unilever, America Online and Coca-Cola Co.

Cox Communications, a broadband and cable TV provider, is the biggest division of Cox Enterprises, a company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenue and which also includes Cox Automotive. Cox Enterprises also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

