Coweta County officials on Tuesday became the second metro Atlanta government to temporarily pause all new data center projects, to find their bearings amid an unprecedented wave of proposals.
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a 180-day moratorium to evaluate its data center policies and zoning codes. A similar 90-day moratorium was adopted by Douglas County in March because of the number of pending data center projects coalescing in the area.
Coweta’s pause comes weeks after the board in a 3-2 vote approved a rezoning request for a $1 billion data center campus called Project Peach. The 320-acre project along Johnston Circle received stark opposition, including from the mayor of neighboring Palmetto in south Fulton County, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.
The moratorium was prompted by an even larger project, a $17 billion campus called Project Sail that ranks among the largest proposed computer server farms in Georgia. Pitched by Atlas Development LLC, Project Sail has yet to come before the commission for any votes, but has prompted neighbor opposition and a petition with 1,750 signatures.
Credit: Courtesy Coweta County
Credit: Courtesy Coweta County
“Data centers are still a relatively new land use and are not explicitly addressed in most zoning codes,” the board of commissioners told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “As interest in siting data centers in our county grows, we want to ensure that any future development supports economic growth while also protecting the long-term interests of our community.”
The commissioners said the moratorium allows for time “to gather input from stakeholders, study how other counties are managing this issue and develop a well-informed ordinance.”
The dual moratoriums come amid a wave of data center development across metro Atlanta, which has been the hottest market for computer storage space since 2023. Effectively gigantic warehouses for computer servers, data centers have become a common — and sometimes controversial — use for large pieces of undeveloped land in recent years.
Because these projects house expansive rows of expensive computer equipment, they have the potential to generate lots of property tax revenue and employ high-paid workers.
Data centers, however, require vast amounts of electricity. Some proposals have power capacities surpassing one of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors at full output. Some data center designs can also strain local water systems to keep equipment from overheating, and they generally employ only a few dozen workers despite their mammoth size.
The Atlanta region emerged as the country’s top data center market for leasing activity in 2024, dethroning Northern Virginia for the first time, according to data from CBRE. The net amount of leased data center space in Atlanta increased by 706 megawatts in 2024, 56% more than Northern Virginia during the same year.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Why Hollywood didn’t publicly fight Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ bill
The film and television industry of today is very different than the one that existed when Gov. Deal vetoed the religious liberty measure in 2016.
Slowdown in global shipping will soon hit Georgia. Are layoffs, shortages next?
Global shipping is slowing a month after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” escalation of the trade war. Georgia companies, workers and consumers could soon feel it.
Opinion: $160K BMW showed me combustion is essential to a performance car experience
In the BMW XM, once the 31 miles of electric range runs out, the gasoline engine is even more impressive than any electronic sound, gadget or software could ever be.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market
Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.
‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget
Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.
Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen
Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump