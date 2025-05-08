Coweta County officials on Tuesday became the second metro Atlanta government to temporarily pause all new data center projects, to find their bearings amid an unprecedented wave of proposals.

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a 180-day moratorium to evaluate its data center policies and zoning codes. A similar 90-day moratorium was adopted by Douglas County in March because of the number of pending data center projects coalescing in the area.

Coweta’s pause comes weeks after the board in a 3-2 vote approved a rezoning request for a $1 billion data center campus called Project Peach. The 320-acre project along Johnston Circle received stark opposition, including from the mayor of neighboring Palmetto in south Fulton County, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

The moratorium was prompted by an even larger project, a $17 billion campus called Project Sail that ranks among the largest proposed computer server farms in Georgia. Pitched by Atlas Development LLC, Project Sail has yet to come before the commission for any votes, but has prompted neighbor opposition and a petition with 1,750 signatures.