Coke to move Texas-based Minute Maid to Atlanta

The Minute Maid move comes after a brutal year as restaurants and public venues shuttered by the coronavirus have cut into Coke’s revenues. The company suffered its worst annual decline in volume of drinks sold since the 1940s and announced a global reorganization plan that cut about 2,200 employee positions last year. About 500 jobs were lost in metro Atlanta.

The company in its statement Saturday made clear that the decision to close the Minute Maid offices in Sugar Land will not lead to additional job losses.

“The closing of these offices does not mean that employees’ jobs have been impacted,” said Hartman. “Due to the pandemic, as a company, we’ve embraced remote working as a part of our employee experience. We plan to continue to offer flexible work opportunities where possible as we make progress toward building a more networked organization.”

Coca-Cola acquired Minute Maid in 1960 as its first brand outside of its core soft drink business. It moved from Florida to Houston in 1964. The company purchased naming rights to the the Houston Astros ballpark in 2002 and moved to its new headquarters in suburban Sugar Land in 2009. That move included direct cash incentives to be paid over a 10-year period.

The company’s decision for Minute Maid to leave Texas comes as Coke is trying to streamline its corporate structure.

“We are shifting farther away from complicated organizational structures to a more networked model which will enable us to move with greater agility, efficiency and speed,” said Hartman. “Our commitment to the consumer remains our guiding principle and we are in the process of building a revised structure that better adapts to their evolving behaviors.”