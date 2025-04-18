Business
PGA Tour Superstore CEO hangs up his golf clubs, announces retirement

Dick Sullivan has been head of Atlanta-based retailer for 15 years.
Dick Sullivan, CEO of Atlanta-based PGA Tour Superstore, announced Wednesday he will retire this summer. (Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore)

The chief executive of Atlanta-based PGA Tour Superstore announced he will be heading to the 19th hole after a 15-year career leading the fast-growing golf retailer.

Dick Sullivan, the company’s executive chairman and CEO, said Wednesday he will retire this summer after leading the retail brand through a period of rapid expansion. PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Group, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United helmed by Arthur Blank.

When Sullivan began leading the company, there were only 10 PGA Tour Superstores. Since then, the brand has expanded to 76 stores across 28 states, including four in Georgia, with another 16 stores expected to open by the end of next year.

“I will cherish the many wonderful colleagues and friends that have been part of this amazing journey and will be forever grateful for what they have poured into me and our businesses,” Sullivan said in a news release. “I am very bullish on the future of golf and the PGA Tour Superstore.”

PGA Tour Superstore has 76 stores in operation across 28 states, and another 16 expected to open by 2026. (Courtesy of Phil Oliphant/PGA Tour Superstore)

Sullivan has a 33-year history working with Blank’s businesses, including Home Depot and the Falcons. Blank purchased the PGA Tour Superstore brand in 2010, appointing Sullivan as its CEO.

During that span, sales have grown more than 650%, according to the release, culminating in record revenues last year.

“Dick has been a trusted leader, colleague, and friend for over three decades, and his leadership of (PGA Tour Superstore) has been a key catalyst for our success,” Blank said in the release. “I cannot be any more thankful for Dick’s tenure as the (company’s) leader.”

The search for Sullivan’s successor as CEO has begun, but he won’t fully leave the links. He will remain as executive chairman going forward, the release said.

