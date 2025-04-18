The chief executive of Atlanta-based PGA Tour Superstore announced he will be heading to the 19th hole after a 15-year career leading the fast-growing golf retailer.

Dick Sullivan, the company’s executive chairman and CEO, said Wednesday he will retire this summer after leading the retail brand through a period of rapid expansion. PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Group, the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United helmed by Arthur Blank.

When Sullivan began leading the company, there were only 10 PGA Tour Superstores. Since then, the brand has expanded to 76 stores across 28 states, including four in Georgia, with another 16 stores expected to open by the end of next year.