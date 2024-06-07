A Fulton County agency approved Friday a $2.6 million tax break for a new hotel development in downtown Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park.

The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) board voted 5-2 during a special-called meeting to approve the tax savings for the $54 million project at 329 Marietta Street. Atlanta-based Nexera Capital plans to build an 183-room Moxy by Marriott hotel, becoming the city’s second hotel under that brand.

Nexera executive Sam Patel told the authority that the downtown hotel would replace an “undeveloped eyesore,” a vacant building that used to house an orthotics and prosthetics company. The hotel project started in 2017 and was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic three years later, his business partner Bobby Patel said.

“If this (incentive) doesn’t kind of go through, it’s going to be really hard for us to move forward with this project,” Bobby Patel said. “We’re talking to lenders right now, and it’s really tough.”

Friday’s vote was the first tax break DAFC granted since January, when its board voted to provide $10 million in tax savings to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for equipment installation that was already taking place at a Fulton data center. The tax break faced stark community opposition, while the hotel’s request did not receive any public comments.