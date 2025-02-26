Bill to make Georgia Power charge data centers for their energy costs advances

SB 34 faces an uncertain fate in the Senate Rules Committee, which will decide whether to schedule it for a vote from the full chamber.

The Rules Committee chairman, Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, also sits on the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee and voted against the bill Tuesday.

The legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said his measure was simply about ensuring data centers pay their fair share.

“If we all agree … that residential ratepayers should not incur costs from data centers, then no one should have a problem with this bill,” Hufstetler said Tuesday.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

SB 34 would eliminate Georgia Power’s discretion on data center costs. The bill would require Georgia Power to charge data centers for any costs “substantially related to” serving the facilities, or that “would not have been incurred” otherwise.

Few cities in the country are as hot as Atlanta right now when it comes to data center development. A lucrative state tax break available to the largest facilities has played a key role in attracting the server-packed warehouses to the area.

As of the middle of last year, data center construction had increased 76% in Atlanta compared with the same time in 2023, the most among any of North America’s eight primary data center markets, according to the real estate services firm CBRE.

The facilities, meanwhile, need huge amounts of power to keep their servers humming 24/7.

It’s common for data centers to require 100 megawatts or more of electricity, and some planned in Georgia need 1,000 megawatts to keep running, according to public filings. A single megawatt is enough to power several hundred homes, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Public Service Commission oversight questioned

As data centers flock to the state, Georgia Power’s 2.4 million residential customers have already seen their power bills rise dramatically.

Since late 2022, the Public Service Commission has approved six rate increases that have pushed the average Georgia Power residential customer’s monthly bill up by about $43, according to data from the company.

Georgia Power proposed and the PSC approved a series of tweaks to the company’s rules and contract provisions last month.

The changes give the utility flexibility to charge data centers for “upstream generation, transmission and distribution” costs required to serve them. Any contract the company signs with a customer that will use 100 megawatts or more of electricity will also be subject to PSC staff oversight. The PSC commissioners, all Republicans, said the new rules would shield residential ratepayers and other customers from data center costs.

Aaron Mitchell, Georgia Power’s vice president of pricing and planning, said Tuesday the company believes the new, PSC-approved rules give it the tools it needs “to balance those costs from being shifted.”

Credit: Drew Kann Credit: Drew Kann

But not everyone felt the changes went far enough.

Robert Baker, who served as a PSC commissioner for 18 years, told the committee Tuesday the rules leave loopholes wide enough to “drive a truck through.”

Baker and others said the legislation is needed now. That’s because Georgia Power is already laying the groundwork to serve the data center influx, building new power plants, costly transmission lines and more.

Tom Bond, director of utilities at the PSC, said the commission was “philosophically” behind the bill, but added there’s some concern the legislation will strip “flexibility” from the agency.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Members of the committee also questioned whether sidestepping the PSC to intervene with legislation was prudent.

“Why is it that you want the Legislature to get out of — our lane just for data centers, not anybody else?” Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, said at the hearing.