Barrow firm penalized more than $5K for minors working near dynamite

Investigators found that Winder-based Controlled Blasting allowed three employees aged 16 and 17 years old to work where explosives were being stored and transported, according to the release. The company instructed workers to drill and cover holes where dynamite was placed for demolition projects near Lawrenceville, investigators found.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter called a number Wednesday listed on Controlled Blasting’s website. A person answered the phone but hung up when a reporter requested comment on the citation. A repeat call was hung up on immediately.