ajc logo
X

Average airfares fell to a record low in 2020

A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with a solitary traveler waiting for a flight amid new European travel restrictions on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Atlanta. International and domestic air travel were hammered by the coronavirus in 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with a solitary traveler waiting for a flight amid new European travel restrictions on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Atlanta. International and domestic air travel were hammered by the coronavirus in 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report released Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics said the average domestic air fare last year was $292, making it the lowest inflation-adjusted fare since the agency started collecting those records in 1995.

That’s down significantly from the average domestic fare of $359 in 2019, which was also the previous inflation-adjusted low.

But even not adjusted for inflation, last year’s average air fare of $292 was on par with 1995 and slightly above the average of $277 in 1996.

Nationally, fares declined significantly to $245 in the third quarter of 2020, before recovering to $261 in the fourth quarter. That fourth quarter average fare was still down 28% from $357 a year earlier.

The sharp drop came as the number of passengers traveling on U.S. airlines declined 60%.

In Atlanta, the average air fare was $250 in the third quarter of 2020 and $260 in the fourth quarter.

The DOT’s average fares are based on round-trip itineraries, but the data also include one-way tickets if no return fare is purchased.

This year, fares have fluctuated. Travel app Hopper said its data indicates domestic fares will rise in early May, increasing 12% leading into the busy summer travel period. For this summer, Hopper forecasts domestic fares likely will be 10-20% lower than summer 2019, but higher than summer 2020 when few people took to the skies.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top