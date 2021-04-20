Average airfares fell to a record low in 2020

The sharp drop came as the number of passengers traveling on U.S. airlines declined 60%.

In Atlanta, the average air fare was $250 in the third quarter of 2020 and $260 in the fourth quarter.

The DOT’s average fares are based on round-trip itineraries, but the data also include one-way tickets if no return fare is purchased.

This year, fares have fluctuated. Travel app Hopper said its data indicates domestic fares will rise in early May, increasing 12% leading into the busy summer travel period. For this summer, Hopper forecasts domestic fares likely will be 10-20% lower than summer 2019, but higher than summer 2020 when few people took to the skies.