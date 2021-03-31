Atlanta warehouse broker raises $65 million

Stord said in a news release that San Francisco-based Bond Capital led the $65 million investment round. Other investors included business software maker Salesforce, industrial real estate company Lineage Logistics and Dynamo Ventures in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The fundraising round comes as Atlanta’s industrial real estate market is booming, and online shopping has skyrocketed. Rental prices for metro Atlanta warehouse space rose an average of 3.8% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to real estate firm Colliers International.