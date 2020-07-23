Atlanta jobless rate fell in June, but still at recession level

The region added 87,800 jobs from May to June – a year’s worth of growth in pre-pandemic times – but even with that surge ended the month with 157,300 fewer jobs than a year ago.

The numbers reflect the hopes of a rapid recovery from coronavirus-related shutdowns after the lifting of most restrictions on businesses at the end of April, followed by the tentative reopenings of many operations during May, said Mark Butler, the state’s commissioner of labor. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction.”