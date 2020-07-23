Atlanta jobless rate fell in June, but still at recession level

Metro Atlanta’s unemployment rate dropped in June, falling to a still-recessionary 8.6%, as many shops and businesses reopened and rehired workers in the hopes of an economic rebound, according to the state Department of Labor.
The region added 87,800 jobs from May to June – a year’s worth of growth in pre-pandemic times – but even with that surge ended the month with 157,300 fewer jobs than a year ago.
The numbers reflect the hopes of a rapid recovery from coronavirus-related shutdowns after the lifting of most restrictions on businesses at the end of April, followed by the tentative reopenings of many operations during May, said Mark Butler, the state’s commissioner of labor. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction.”
A year ago, the metro Atlanta unemployment rate was 3.6%.
The labor force still has 98,051 fewer people than in June of last year, Butler said, but it increased during the month by 45,618, a sign of hope. That wave represents thousands of jobless people who had been too discouraged to search for work during late spring, as well as new graduates just entering the labor market.
But other data from companies that track business spending and hiring indicates that the recent spike in coronavirus cases is dampening the rebound.
“The U.S. economy is sputtering right now,” said Mike Alexander, director of the Center for Livable Communities at the Atlanta Regional Commission, during a web-based presentation. “This will go down as the shortest recession in U.S. history, but the most severe. And the recovery is tenuous at best.”