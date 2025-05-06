A pair of brothers who founded a software company that helps chiropractors run their practices have turned a very niche idea into one in which high-powered Silicon Valley investors see potential.

ChiroHD, an Atlanta-based company that makes practice management software for chiropractic clinics, has raised $26 million, the company announced.

It is the third-largest venture raise publicly announced by a company in the metro this year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of figures from data firm Crunchbase. The raise was led by California-based venture capital firm Mainsail Partners.

ChiroHD was founded by brothers Gabriel and Luke Doty in 2017 to help streamline chiropractic clinics’ back-end operations. The startup is co-headquartered in Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, where each of the brothers lives.

Though the two are not chiropractors, they got into the industry through Gabriel’s ex-wife, who is a chiropractor. They wanted to apply their skills as software engineers to help clinics streamline their processes and grow.

“We pretty much do everything related to managing a chiropractic clinic, from doctors’ notes to insurance billing to patient scheduling and text reminders, reports, analytics — anything that touches a clinic,” Gabriel Doty, the company’s CEO, told the AJC.

ChiroHD has customers in 49 states and represents about 1,000 independent chiropractic clinics right now, he said. They have 35 employees and are hoping to add about 20 more this year with the investment they’ve raised, particularly on the leadership, engineering and artificial intelligence-focused teams.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to just have a small impact on overall health care systems and getting people non-pharmaceutical ways to treat and deal with pain, especially chronic back pain,” Luke Doty said.

ChiroHD is the latest Atlanta startup to raise at least eight figures just this year. In January, OnPay, a payroll software company, announced it had raised more than $100 million.

In March, Flock Safety, a maker of security cameras and other technology, announced it had raised $275 million in fresh investment and was now valued at more than $7.5 billion.

