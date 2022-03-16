As price of gas surges, Lyft and Uber implement fuel surcharges

As the price of gas surges, Lyft and Uber implement fuel surcharges.If you're taking an Uber or a Lyft, plan on paying more than you're accustomed to this week.as both companies have added surcharges to account for bloated fuel prices.According to NPR, both rideshare companies say the surcharge is temporary, .and report all funds will go directly to their community of drivers.We've been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community. , statement from a spokesperson for Lyft, via NPR.Last week, Uber announced the addition of fuel surcharges for all rideshare and Uber Eats orders for the next 60 days.Last week, Uber announced the addition of fuel surcharges for all rideshare and Uber Eats orders for the next 60 days.We know that prices have been going up across the economy, , statement from Uber, as reported by NPR.so we've done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers. , statement from Uber, as reported by NPR.According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the United States is around $4.325, rising 26 cents in the last week.According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the United States is around $4.325, rising 26 cents in the last week.This time in 2021, the average gas price in the United States was $2.859 per gallon.