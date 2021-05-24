An estimated 35% of metro Atlanta gas stations are still without fuel

It’s been 12 days since the Colonial Pipeline’s operations restarted after a cyber attack, and gas supplies in Georgia are still in recovery mode.
About 35% of stations in metro Atlanta were still without fuel Monday morning, according to the crowdsourcing app GasBuddy.com.
That means motorists can fill up at a majority of gas stations, but there are still notable shortages in the wake of the cyberattack that caused a shutdown of the pipeline earlier this month.
Across Georgia about 27% of gas stations don’t have fuel, according to GasBuddy.com spokeswoman Allison Mac. Augusta has about 30% of stations with no fuel, while in Macon it’s about 14%.
“Although the pipeline is currently operating, some gas stations across Georgia continue to see fuel outages as supply logistics work to return to normal, “said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for auto club AAA, in a written statement.
AAA said Georgia gas prices have decreased slightly to $2.93 per gallon on average across the state, down 3 cents from a week ago.
Metro Atlanta has the highest average gas price among metro areas in Georgia, with an average of $2.98 per gallon. That’s followed by Athens at $2.97 and Gainesville at $2.95.
The metro areas with the cheapest average gas prices in the state are Warner Robins at $2.81, Columbus at $2.82 and Albany at $2.83.
But prices at the pump are expected to climb again due to increased demand for Memorial Day holiday travel this weekend. AAA forecasts more than 1.1 million Georgians will take trips for the holiday.