An estimated 35% of metro Atlanta gas stations are still without fuel

AAA said Georgia gas prices have decreased slightly to $2.93 per gallon on average across the state, down 3 cents from a week ago.

Metro Atlanta has the highest average gas price among metro areas in Georgia, with an average of $2.98 per gallon. That’s followed by Athens at $2.97 and Gainesville at $2.95.

The metro areas with the cheapest average gas prices in the state are Warner Robins at $2.81, Columbus at $2.82 and Albany at $2.83.

But prices at the pump are expected to climb again due to increased demand for Memorial Day holiday travel this weekend. AAA forecasts more than 1.1 million Georgians will take trips for the holiday.