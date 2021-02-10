Airport to rent out former training center to Atlanta Fire Rescue

Boeing last year ended its lease on the 6.2-acre property near Godby Road and Old National Highway in College Park. The training center had housed the flight simulators for Boeing 717 and 737 jets that pilots for AirTran Airways and other airlines used for training. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has its own flight training facility.

AirTran was acquired by Southwest Airlines in 2011, and the last AirTran flight operated at the end of 2014. Boeing moved out of its Atlanta flight training facility in 2016, and the airport started looking for a new tenant.