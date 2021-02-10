Airport to rent out former training center to Atlanta Fire Rescue

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to rent out a former Boeing training center building to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
Boeing last year ended its lease on the 6.2-acre property near Godby Road and Old National Highway in College Park. The training center had housed the flight simulators for Boeing 717 and 737 jets that pilots for AirTran Airways and other airlines used for training. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has its own flight training facility.
AirTran was acquired by Southwest Airlines in 2011, and the last AirTran flight operated at the end of 2014. Boeing moved out of its Atlanta flight training facility in 2016, and the airport started looking for a new tenant.
Atlanta Fire Rescue plans to use 42,000 square feet of the facility to train the city’s firefighters.
Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager John Selden said at a city council committee meeting Wednesday that the Boeing facility “has a huge area for the fire department where the simulators were, where they can actually pull the fire trucks into.”
The airport division of Atlanta Fire Rescue will relocate its administrative offices from the airport’s Centralized Command and Control Center to the training facility. The offices will occupy another 10,000 square feet of the former Boeing facility.
According to city documents, the five-year lease at $366,660 a year represents fair market value. It is set to run from April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2026.
The city council transportation committee on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of sending the lease agreement to the full council for approval.