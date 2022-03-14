2022 Residential Housing, Likely To Remain, a Seller's Market.According to the United States Census Bureau, sales of new single-family homes in November of 2021 were 12.4% above October 2021's revised rate. .According to the United States Census Bureau, sales of new single-family homes in November of 2021 were 12.4% above October 2021's revised rate. .'Newsweek' reports that if there's ever been a seller's market for residential housing, now is the time. .'Newsweek' reports that if there's ever been a seller's market for residential housing, now is the time. .Prior to the pandemic, there already weren't enough homes to meet demands. .Mortgage rates dropped after the COVID pandemic began, allowing wealthy investors to snatch up properties. .In the third quarter of 2021, a record 18.2% of all home purchases were investor driven. .Now, the Federal Reserve is working to combat rising inflation. .As a result, long-term interest rates on things like mortgages have begun to rise. .Experts anticipate that the Fed could make multiple rate hikes in 2022. .This makes houses harder to afford, while also slowing the pace of housing appreciation. .'Newsweek' reports that the housing market is likely to remain unpredictable as overall economic uncertainty persists. .The 2022 housing market is likely to continue the trend of high demand and low supply, putting young buyers at a disadvantage. .According to 'Newsweek,' the market will slowly start to correct itself and prices should stabilize by 2023.