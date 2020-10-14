X

Bullets hit teen, graze another after dispute over cellphone photos

The shooting happened at the Mountain Vista Apartment Homes off Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, according to DeKalb County police.

By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One teenage boy was shot and another was grazed by gunfire Tuesday night after they argued with a suspect over cellphone photos of the suspect’s girlfriend, police said.

The suspect approached one of the boys about 7 p.m. at the Mountain Vista Apartment Homes off Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, according to DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The boy was accused of taking photos of the suspect’s girlfriend and another woman earlier inthe day, she said.

The first confrontation ended without violence.

“The victims and others later went to the suspect to continue the dispute,” Vincent said in an email to AJC.com. “That’s when shots were fired.”

One of the teenagers was hit in the buttocks and upper body. He was taken to a hospital and is being treated Wednesday, Vincent said.

The teen grazed by the gunfire did not go to a hospital.

Vincent said investigators have not yet identified the suspect.

