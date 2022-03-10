Buford man avoids prison time for Jan. 6 charge

Friedrich, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, questioned assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rozzoni at length over whether there was evidence that Nalley intended to make good on the online threats.

“It’s really hard for judges to determine whether these are just rants from defendants,” she said. “That they just like to stir people up on the internet.”

Rozzoni said the government had no evidence against Nalley “beyond statements” that he intended to return to Washington, but she pointed out he had already shown by his presence on Jan. 6 a willingness to travel to the city. And his social media posts showed an attitude of disregard for the seriousness of the attack, she said.

“He was minimizing what happened that day,” she said. “The reason he is pleading today is because it is all part and parcel of something bigger.”

Nalley went to Washington with his friend, Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. The two men played in a band together and had attended an earlier “Stop the Steal” rally at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020.

Calhoun faces five federal charges including felony obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years. Calhoun has a history of making charged political statements online, and Hawker said his client looked up to him.

“He did not plan on going into the Capitol,” Hawker said. “He didn’t hesitate, but he went in, got caught up in it.”

Friedrich, who is overseeing many Jan. 6 cases, expressed concern that the sentences for those pleading guilty needed to be consistent. She noted that she already had handed down sentences with no jail time to defendants whose behavior had been worse than Nalley’s.

Nalley said little during the sentencing, but told the judge he recognized his “huge mistake.”

“I just want to move on,” he said.

Friedrich was convinced.

“He was a bit slower to express his remorse than he should have been,” she said. “I do believe he now recognizes the seriousness of his conduct, and he is now on a different path.”