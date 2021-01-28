Brookhaven reveals community center plans for Murphey Candler Park

“The public input process is instrumental in prioritizing the amenities which are responsive to the needs of the community,” Lee Croy, Brookhaven’s park bond manager, said in the release. “We can’t build everything that everyone wants, but we can make significant improvements, including construction of a new building that will meet the growing needs at Murphey Candler Park.”

Most of the feedback was provided by residents who live within a mile of the park, and several neighborhood groups also participated, the release said. According to the public input, residents’ top priorities were restrooms, multi-purpose meeting space and an outdoor overlook.

Brookhaven put together a report to sum up the feedback, which can be accessed on the city’s website. The plan will be presented to the city council at some point during the winter, and construction documents will be drafted after the conceptual design is approved.

