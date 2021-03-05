Brookhaven man tried kidnapping woman along busy road, cops say

Officers responded to North Druid Hills Road about 3:30 p.m. after the woman said she was accosted by a driver during an afternoon walk, Brookhaven police Lt. David Snively said. The woman told police a man driving a Dodge Challenger pulled alongside her and tried repeatedly to speak to her.

“After the victim ignored the suspect and moved to another portion of the roadway, the male reportedly repositioned his car, exited the car while flashing a metal badge, and attempted to grab the victim,” Snively said in a news release.