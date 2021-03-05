Brookhaven man tried kidnapping woman along busy road, cops say

A Brookhaven man was arrested Thursday evening, hours after police said he tried to kidnap a woman as she walked along a busy DeKalb County road. Now, investigators are looking for others who may have been targeted.
Officers responded to North Druid Hills Road about 3:30 p.m. after the woman said she was accosted by a driver during an afternoon walk, Brookhaven police Lt. David Snively said. The woman told police a man driving a Dodge Challenger pulled alongside her and tried repeatedly to speak to her.
“After the victim ignored the suspect and moved to another portion of the roadway, the male reportedly repositioned his car, exited the car while flashing a metal badge, and attempted to grab the victim,” Snively said in a news release.
The woman was able to get away and the driver eventually left.
Police canvassed the area and found surveillance video showing the man’s car and tag number, authorities said. He was identified as 43-year-old Ian Christian McGhee and police took out warrants for his arrest.
McGhee was taken into custody outside his home about 6 p.m., approximately 2½ hours after the woman called police. During the arrest, officers found an “emergency medical technician” badge and said the man’s car matched the description given by the woman earlier that afternoon.
McGhee was charged with stalking and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping. He is also charged with making harassing phone calls stemming from a separate incident that occurred in Chamblee, DeKalb County Jail records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon.
Investigators in both cities are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to come forward. Those with information are asked to call Brookhaven Sgt. Jake Kissel at 404-637-0600 or Chamblee detective Rick Barber at 770-986-5005.