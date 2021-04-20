Brookhaven explores redistricting options before November elections

The city is redrawing the maps without the latest U.S. Census data, because it won’t be fully released until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City leaders said the districts need to be updated by mid-August, since that is the cutoff for candidates to qualify to run for city office in November.

“This presents a conundrum for cities that do not control the Census or the elections,” City Manager Christian Sigman in a previous news release. “In order for residents to know what district they live in, whether to run for an office or whom to support for office, they need to know where the district lines are.”

Chamblee recently undertook a similar endeavor using the state Legislature to add a fourth City Council district in place of a former at-large district.

Brookhaven has not had its districts re-evaluated since 2012, when the city was founded. Since then, there have been seven annexations east of I-85 in addition to typical population changes and shifts. The most recent available data has Brookhaven’s population at roughly 53,000.

McKenzie said FLO Analytics, which entered into a $33,670 contract with the city on Feb. 23, is using data from the 2010 and 2020 census blocks to create the maps in addition to other sources. At the moment, McKenzie said Districts 3 and 4 are each about 28% of the city’s population, while the other two districts are about 22%. The goal is to get as close to an even distribution as possible.

“(These maps) help us get started. It’s really hard when you’re starting with a blank slate to come up with these districts,” McKenzie said. “Now that we have these, we can collect feedback on each and really work through the problems and the challenges that each one has and see if we can address them.”

FLO Analytics should have the final maps completed by May 4, and the City Council will vote on the new maps at the end of June. Here are the current map options that will be presented Tuesday evening:

Scenario 1

Scenario 2

Scenario 3

Scenario 4

Scenario 5

