Broadway returning to New York City in September

The challenge will be whether the tourists come back, as visitors from outside New York City make up almost two-thirds of the nightly audiences of Broadway shows.

Some people were hesitant to come back knowing they will be in a completely full theater where one seat is practically on top of another.

Some also wondered why there is a four-month wait until September, meaning Broadway will miss the lucrative summer travel season.

But with as many as eight shows a week to fill — Broadway is traditionally dark on Mondays but has two shows a day on Wednesdays and Saturdays — producers need time to advertise and market. They need to reassemble and rehearse casts who have been out of work for more than a year. And they need to sort out and negotiate safety protocols.