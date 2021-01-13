Broadway in Atlanta announces dates for rescheduled 2021-22 season

The delayed 40th season of Broadway in Atlanta is set to relaunch in late summer with a marquee title.
“Hamilton,” which had been set to return to Atlanta last March, will arrive at the Fox Theatre in late August for a monthlong run.
Last spring, as the spread of COVID-19 caused theater producers nationwide to scramble to reschedule touring shows – a complex dance of dates and locations – all of Atlanta’s Broadway season was scuttled.
But, with the exception of the Aaron Sorkin drama, “To Kill a Mockingbird” - which was canceled last year and the season was converted to six shows - the entire slate of productions originally planned for the 2020-21 season will now play in 2021-22.
Patrons who kept their tickets for “Hamilton” or “Blue Man Group” – the only shows that had single tickets on sale prior to their postponements – can use them for the new dates.
Season ticket packages are available at broadwayinatlanta.com; single tickets for each production will be available about eight to 12 weeks before the show, as per usual.
For more information, call 1-800-278-4447.
Credit: Melissa Ruggieri
Here are the new dates for Broadway in Atlanta shows. All will take place at the Fox Theatre:
“Hamilton”: Aug. 25-Sept. 26, 2021
“Fiddler on the Roof”: Nov. 9-14, 2021
“Tootsie”: Jan. 25-30, 2022
“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”: March 8-13, 2022
“Jesus Christ Superstar”: April 19-24, 2022
“Disney’s Frozen”: June 2-12, 2022
“Mean Girls”: July 19-24, 2022
Season options:
“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”: Dec. 7-12, 2021
“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”: May 20-22, 2022
Blue Man Group: July 8-10, 2022