Broadway in Atlanta announces dates for rescheduled 2021-22 season

The Broadway cast of "Ain't Too Proud," the story of The Temptations, which is part of the 2021-22 Broadway in Atlanta season. Photo: Matthew Murphy
Atlanta Music Scene | 1 hour ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
‘Hamilton’ will kick off slate of shows in August

The delayed 40th season of Broadway in Atlanta is set to relaunch in late summer with a marquee title.

“Hamilton,” which had been set to return to Atlanta last March, will arrive at the Fox Theatre in late August for a monthlong run.

Last spring, as the spread of COVID-19 caused theater producers nationwide to scramble to reschedule touring shows – a complex dance of dates and locations – all of Atlanta’s Broadway season was scuttled.

But, with the exception of the Aaron Sorkin drama, “To Kill a Mockingbird” - which was canceled last year and the season was converted to six shows - the entire slate of productions originally planned for the 2020-21 season will now play in 2021-22.

Patrons who kept their tickets for “Hamilton” or “Blue Man Group” – the only shows that had single tickets on sale prior to their postponements – can use them for the new dates.

Season ticket packages are available at broadwayinatlanta.com; single tickets for each production will be available about eight to 12 weeks before the show, as per usual.

For more information, call 1-800-278-4447.

"Hamilton" finally arrives in Atlanta on May 22 for a run through June 10 at the Fox Theatre. Photo: Joan Marcus.
Here are the new dates for Broadway in Atlanta shows. All will take place at the Fox Theatre:

“Hamilton”: Aug. 25-Sept. 26, 2021

“Fiddler on the Roof”: Nov. 9-14, 2021

“Tootsie”: Jan. 25-30, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”: March 8-13, 2022

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: April 19-24, 2022

“Disney’s Frozen”: June 2-12, 2022

“Mean Girls”: July 19-24, 2022

Season options:

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”: Dec. 7-12, 2021

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”: May 20-22, 2022

Blue Man Group: July 8-10, 2022

