BREAKING: Woodstock man arrested, charged in murder of Roswell 8-year-old in 1988

Though detectives and GBI investigators collected “valuable evidence” at the time, the case went cold, Roswell police said. The evidence was reexamined regularly over the years as technology advanced. In February, Harmon’s body was exhumed. New evidence and additional funds from Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council allowed Roswell police to pursue DNA testing, which officials said linked Coates to the killing.

“The death of Josh and the fact that his killer remained free for such a long time is unimaginable,” Conroy said. “I hope this arrest brings a sense of closure.”

An officer who formerly worked on the case, Keith Howard, likened the arrest to a milestone life event like a wedding or the birth of a child.

“It’s very emotional,” said Howard, now a chief deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s really hard to put into words. This case was about Joshua ... Everyone I spoke to who was involved in this case was passionate about solving it. Sherry (Joshua’s mother) was the catalyst for that.”

Coates has twice been convicted of child molestation, among other charges, for crimes that happened in 1990 and 1993, records show. Following his 1993 conviction, he was imprisoned for nearly 20 years, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The investigation into Harmon’s death remains open, despite the arrest of Coates, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

