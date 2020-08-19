BREAKING: Wife charged in stabbing death of Gwinnett man

A woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed her husband to death during an argument in their Gwinnett County home.
Investigators charged 51-year-old Roxanne Woodward-Zachary with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 53-year-old Brett Zachary, Gwinnett police said Wednesday.
Officers were called to the couple’s home in the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive in Tucker just after 1 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn. Brett Zachary was found dead at the scene.
Woodard-Zachary told investigators she stabbed her husband, Flynn said after the incident.
She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, where she remains with no bond.