Breaking News

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Walker County

X

BREAKING: Wife charged in stabbing death of Gwinnett man

The wife told homicide investigators that she stabbed her husband, according to Gwinnett police.
The wife told homicide investigators that she stabbed her husband, according to Gwinnett police.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety | 49 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed her husband to death during an argument in their Gwinnett County home.

Investigators charged 51-year-old Roxanne Woodward-Zachary with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 53-year-old Brett Zachary, Gwinnett police said Wednesday.

ExploreWife fatally stabs husband during dispute in Gwinnett home, police say

Officers were called to the couple’s home in the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive in Tucker just after 1 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn. Brett Zachary was found dead at the scene.

Woodard-Zachary told investigators she stabbed her husband, Flynn said after the incident.

She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, where she remains with no bond.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.