BREAKING: Wife charged in stabbing death of Gwinnett man

Investigators charged 51-year-old Roxanne Woodward-Zachary with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 53-year-old Brett Zachary, Gwinnett police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the couple’s home in the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive in Tucker just after 1 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn. Brett Zachary was found dead at the scene.